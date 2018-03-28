ekynoxx live | sanremo rock tour "fuori orario"taneto di gattatico

Sanremo Rock Tour -Qualificazioni per le Finali a Maggio nella città di Sanremo

EkynoxX scoperti dal Produttore francese dei Rockets saranno in Live

Frank Rossano: Mini Moog ,Synth

Mauro Morry Fiorin: Electronic Drum, Synth,Computer

Andrea Nati :Synthesizer ,Keyboard Computer and Controller

Hal_ice :Singer

Henry Wyatt: Special Guest Singer



Presentazione singoli inediti:

"Extraterrena" feat.Henry Wyatt Special Guest & Singer

"Impulsi d'amore" Feat. Fabrice Quagliotti (ROCKETS)

da Non perdere