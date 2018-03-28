ekynoxx live | sanremo rock tour "fuori orario"taneto di gattatico

-
- Dal 31/03/2018 al 01/04/2018
- 19,00-3,00
- € 10
- € 10
- facebook.com
Sanremo Rock Tour -Qualificazioni per le Finali a Maggio nella città di Sanremo
EkynoxX scoperti dal Produttore francese dei Rockets saranno in Live
Frank Rossano: Mini Moog ,Synth
Mauro Morry Fiorin: Electronic Drum, Synth,Computer
Andrea Nati :Synthesizer ,Keyboard Computer and Controller
Hal_ice :Singer
Henry Wyatt: Special Guest Singer
Presentazione singoli inediti:
"Extraterrena" feat.Henry Wyatt Special Guest & Singer
"Impulsi d'amore" Feat. Fabrice Quagliotti (ROCKETS)
